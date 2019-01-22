Mumbai civic body faces shortage of anti-rabies vaccine

Toggle Menu
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) procures anti-rabies vaccine from Hindustan Antibiotics. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reeling under a shortage of anti-rabies vaccine, with the sole supplier being unable to provide required vials due to delay in laboratory testing of the life-saving vaccine.

According to senior doctors with the BMC peripheral hospitals, the shortage has been noticed since last week after the existing stock started dwindling.

“After the testing of our batch got delayed due to technical reasons, the supplier routed another batch for our use,” said Dr Santosh Revankar, deputy executive health officer in BMC. BMC procures anti-rabies vaccine from Hindustan Antibiotics.

