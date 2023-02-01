scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Civic body dismisses 55 employees convicted of corruption, suspends 134

According to the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, the municipal administration provides necessary support to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the government of Maharashtra."

Since 2018, the ACB has sought permission to investigate 395 cases. (Express Photo)

The BMC has dismissed 55 of its employees from service, who have been convicted of corruption, and suspended 134 others, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Those suspended included 53 employees against whom complaints have been filed on charges of corruption or bribery, and 81 staffers against whom complaints of fraud have been registered.

In its statement, the civic body said, “These 55 employees have been found guilty after court proceedings, and have been dismissed from service. The BMC is constantly taking very strict action against corruption.

According to the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, the municipal administration provides necessary support to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the government of Maharashtra.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...

It added that the ACB has received 395 complaints of corruption since 2018. While the authority to file a chargesheet in court rests with the ACB, BMC conducts its own investigation into these allegations.

The statement further said, “It has been found many times in the past that some of the complaints received by the ACB have no basis in fact, instead of being done in a malicious or prejudicial manner.

More from Mumbai

Since 2018, the ACB has sought permission to investigate 395 cases. In 359 of the 395 cases, the concerned department head has conducted a complete investigation and it has been concluded that there is no truth in the complaint.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 00:43 IST
Next Story

Mumbai Police begins biggest recruitment drive

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close