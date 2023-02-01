Civic body dismisses 55 employees convicted of corruption, suspends 134

The BMC has dismissed 55 of its employees from service, who have been convicted of corruption, and suspended 134 others, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Those suspended included 53 employees against whom complaints have been filed on charges of corruption or bribery, and 81 staffers against whom complaints of fraud have been registered.

In its statement, the civic body said, “These 55 employees have been found guilty after court proceedings, and have been dismissed from service. The BMC is constantly taking very strict action against corruption.

According to the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, the municipal administration provides necessary support to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the government of Maharashtra.”

It added that the ACB has received 395 complaints of corruption since 2018. While the authority to file a chargesheet in court rests with the ACB, BMC conducts its own investigation into these allegations.

The statement further said, “It has been found many times in the past that some of the complaints received by the ACB have no basis in fact, instead of being done in a malicious or prejudicial manner.

Since 2018, the ACB has sought permission to investigate 395 cases. In 359 of the 395 cases, the concerned department head has conducted a complete investigation and it has been concluded that there is no truth in the complaint.”