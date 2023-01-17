City’s AQI level breaches 300-mark again, slips to ‘very poor’ category

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) again breached the 300-mark and dropped to ‘very poor’ category on Monday. According to the readings observed in the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of Mumbai was 306 on Monday.

The city also recorded worse AQI than Delhi for the second day in a row. Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 242, which is categorised as ‘poor’.

Several pockets of the city continued to record worse AQI. The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded the highest AQI of 361, followed by Chembur at 347. Mazagaon had an AQI reading of 322 and Andheri saw an AQI of 326. Colaba recorded an AQI of 290, followed by 180 in Malad and 159 in Bhandup. Both Worli and Borivli recorded AQI of 125 and 111. Navi Mumbai’s AQI readings stood at 352.

The city’s AQI recovered to ‘moderate’ during the weekend. Experts attributed this poor AQI to the drop in temperature as well as slow airspeed and said that the city will continue to record AQI readings between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category till the end of January.

“The mercury level in Mumbai has dropped below the normal level and owing to cooler temperature the air becomes heavy for which the suspended particulate matters in the air stays for longer hours, thus forming mist and smog, which eventually leads to poor AQI,” Gufran Beig, senior scientist and project director of SAFAR, told The Indian Express on Monday. Beig said that the AQI of Mumbai is likely to improve in February.

“Till January end, the city will continue to record ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQI. In case there is a wind reversal the AQI may improve marginally, but long-term improvement is possible not before the first week of February,” Beig said.

Meanwhile, the city’s night temperature saw a marginal increase on Monday after recording the season’s lowest temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 15.4 degrees while the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees.

Earlier, between January 5 and 8, the city recorded AQI readings above 300 for four consecutive days. The AQI hit its highest of 317 on January 7.