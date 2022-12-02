City’s air quality almost enters poor category

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) almost entered the poor category on Thursday, two days after the city recorded good AQI. Around 7.30 pm, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded the city’s overall AQI at 197 – only three points more and the air quality would have entered the poor category.

However, most pockets of Mumbai showed AQI dipping to poor. Malad recorded an AQI of 308, followed by Andheri (266), Colaba (225), Chembur and BKC (200) and Worli (169). Mazagaon, however, recorded an AQI of 40, which falls in the good category, followed by Borivali at 83 (satisfactory). Experts said that this is the first time ever that Mumbai recorded such a frequent change in AQI within a span of few days.

“Two days ago, there was heavy breeze from the sea towards the land. This blew away all particulate matters suspended in the air. Therefore, the AQI showed a drastic improvement earlier this week,” said Gufran Beig, senior scientist and founder project director of SAFAR. He added that areas closer to the sea and with more greenery would record better AQI.

“Now, wind blowing from the sea has slowed down, worsening the AQI, since particulate matters are lingering in the lower atmosphere…,” Beig said.