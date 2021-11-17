Mumbai Youth Cong chief complains to Sonia Gandhi against Bhai Jagtap

Mumbai Youth Congress chief Zeeshan Siddiqui has complained to Congress president Sonia Gandhi about Mumbai party chief Bhai Jagtap for not including his name in the list of dignitaries at a protest march organised by Mumbai Congress on Sunday.

The Mumbai Congress had organised a morcha on Sunday starting from Babasaheb Ambedkar residence in Dadar East to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar West to protest against rising fuel prices and inflation. It was led by AICC secretary H K Patil and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, ministers Ashok Chavan, Aslam Shaikh, Varsha Gaikwad and former ministers and former MLAs.

In the letter to Gandhi, Siddiqui said when he wanted to enter the house of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the starting point of the morcha, Jagtap told him to get out. In the letter, he also alleged that Jagtap had not just said derogatory things about him but also about his community.