Monsoon onset in June, says IMD as Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies

A day after light drizzle swept pockets of the city, Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding possibility of light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. However, scientists maintained that the city’s wait for southwest monsoon will continue into June.

On Friday, pockets of eastern suburbs like Kanjurmarg, Mulund and Vikhroli experienced light drizzle while parts of the city experienced cloudy skies. A day after, the city woke up to another day of overcast skies as the weather bureau, early on Saturday morning, sounded a nowcast warning for Mumbai alongside Raigad and Ratnagiri. The drizzle brought respite after maximum temperatures touched 29.7 degrees on Friday night — making it one of the warmest nights in May over the past decade.

Later in the day, the IMD updated its forecast bulletin for the city stating the possibility of light rains and thundershowers. Despite the showers, Mumbai sweltered during the day with the suburban and island city observatories recorded 35 degrees on the mercury scales on Friday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior scientist from IMD Mumbai said, “Currently, there are no systems to indicate heavy showers. The region experienced light rainfall owing to the likelihood of westerlies and moisture, which created favourable conditions for rain activity.”

However, the IMD maintained that the current spell will be short-lived with Mumbai likely to experience clear skies, starting Sunday. Meanwhile, districts like Thane and Raigad may continue to experience light rainfall until Monday.

While the city experienced light showers, districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur amongst others received heavy showers over Friday amid the weather bureau sounding a yellow warning of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the belt.

Despite showers, IMD scientists maintained that the city is unlikely to experience onset of southwest monsoon this month. Monsoon is likely to set into Kerala by May 26, the weather department noted.

Story continues below this ad

“Under normal circumstances, southwest monsoon sets into Mumbai nearly 10 days after it arrived into Kerala.

However, there is no fixed timeline for onset in the city. We are constantly monitoring systems,” a senior IMD official told The Indian Express.

Last year, Mumbai experienced its earliest monsoon onset in 75 years after heavy downpour battered the region on May 26. This came merely two days after southwest monsoon had set into Kerala on May 24.

The normal date of monsoon onset in Mumbai, is June 11.