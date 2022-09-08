scorecardresearch
City to host 1st property expo post pandemic

The exhibition will be organised by CREDAI-MCHI, a real estate association, at MMRDA's Bandra-Kurla Complex grounds.

The exhibition aims to facilitate ease of buying for homebuyers, said organisers.

After two years of lockdown restrictions, real estate developers are set to hold the first property exhibition in Mumbai between October 13 and 16.

The exhibition will be organised by CREDAI-MCHI, a real estate association, at MMRDA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex grounds. The exhibition aims to facilitate ease of buying for homebuyers, said organisers. Taking advantage of the state registration and stamps department allowing fully digital e-registration of first property sale, the CREDAI-MCHI is set to have a dedicated counter at the exhibition to help buyers register with developers on the spot.

Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary of CREDAI-MCHI, said, ‘MMR has emerged as one of the most sustainable growth ecosystems for our industry nationally. The launch of this initiative at the exhibition will open doors of a new homebuying experience for thousands of buyers who will enjoy a vastly improved level of ease and convenience in buying their dream homes.”

Nikunj Sanghavi, Convener of the exhibition committee, CREDAI-MCHI, said that being customer-centric is the thought behind the initiative, especially for new-age buyers. “Since we will launch this facility during our flagship event, customers would get an opportunity to understand the process in real-time with the help of dedicated members who will take them through the process,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the expo, the state stamp duty and registration office will spread awareness on the new portal of e-registration. It has organised six training workshops for developers. The fest will include a range of alternatives to choose from – from affordable to luxury apartments – and aims to bring renowned developers and homebuyers under one umbrella.

