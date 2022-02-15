City sees zero Covid deaths for first time since Jan 2

February 15, 2022 11:37:57 pm
For the first time after January 2, Mumbai recorded zero deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday. However, the daily caseload in the state capital increased to 235 from 192 cases recorded on Monday.
In March 2020, the first Covid-19 patient was detected in the city. On October 17, 2020, with the flattening of the first wave of the pandemic, the city recorded zero deaths related to novel coronavirus. Later, with the second wave receding, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on seven occasions in December 2021.
“We can clearly see that the situation is getting better. It is a sigh of relief for us that the city didn’t have any deaths on Tuesday. Most of the latest deaths are among elderly patients with severe comorbidities,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.
As on Tuesday, the city didn’t have any containment zones in slums and sealed buildings.
On Tuesday, of 25,338 tests conducted in Mumbai, 235 were detected with Covid-19. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – stood at 0.92%.
In Maharashtra, a total of 2,831 Covid-19 cases were detected on Tuesday with 35 deaths. Only 1,544 patients are in institutional quarantine in the state right now.
TOTAL CASES IN STATE: 78.47lakh
New cases: 2,831
Total deaths: 1,43,451
New deaths: 12
TOTAL CASES IN MUMBAI: 10,53,559
New cases: 235
Total deaths: 16,685
New deaths: 0
ACTIVE CASES IN STATE: 30,547
PEOPLE TESTED: 7,66,39,114
People under institutional quarantine: 1,544
People under home quarantine: 3,14,531
