Mumbai sees spike in mosquito-borne diseases amid surge in Covid cases

With Mumbai already drenched in monsoon followed by early pre-monsoon showers, the mosquito-borne diseases have shot up in 15 days. As this surge has coincided with the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, doctors have got a double whammy to handle the double health challenges.

On June 6, the city reported 57 malaria cases which rose to 189 on June 19. During the same period, the number of dengue patients rose to 22 from 10. Along with these, the city also recorded its first case of chikungunya, a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, for this monsoon.

Dr Jinendra Jain, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said that he is seeing 7-8 patients with monsoon-related ailments every day. Of which, 1-2 patients are being detected with dengue and malaria.

Dr Mala Kaneria, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital said that she has seen 15-20 patients infected with malaria so far. “Since May end, cases of malaria have increased, though not at alarming levels. Dengue is yet to make its presence felt,” she said.

Generally, the hospitals start preparations in May to handle monsoon-related patients. But an upsurge of Covid-19 cases is also being witnessed during this monsoon and as the healthcare workers are pressed to combat the pandemic along with monsoon ailments the health infrastructure is often overstretched.

As the mosquito-borne diseases have similar symptoms to Covid-19 like fever, cough, weakness and fatigue, doctors have to be extra cautious to avoid any misdiagnosis.

“It is a difficult task to distinguish between the two, especially when both cases are rising simultaneously. Having said that, there are some signs and symptoms that can give us some information like high-grade fever, severe body ache, rash, and low platelet count, which are seen more prominently in case of malaria and dengue,” said Dr Amit

Gawnde, consultant pulmonologist.

Doctors have also observed that patients often confuse symptoms of Covid-19 and any other viral infection due to the overlapping symptoms. “Patients still refuse to test for Covid-19 even after a high awareness of the consequences,” added Dr Gawnde.