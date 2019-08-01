Mumbai city sees highest July rainfall since 2014

AT 1,464.8 mm, the city this month has witnessed the highest July rainfall since 2014. This is only 3.7 mm less than the highest rainfall recorded in 2014, when the city had received 1,468.5 mm of rainfall in July. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained records since 1959.

While the average normal rainfall for the city in July is 799 mm, this year, Mumbai had recorded 840 mm on July 20 itself. In all, IMD’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 1516.2 mm and 1979.9 mm, respectively, since June.

The IMD, meanwhile, has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 24 hours. It continued with its orange alert for Thane with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, till the weekend. It also forecast heavy rain at isolated places till the weekend.

On Wednesday, in the 12 hours ending at 8.30 pm, the rainfall recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, which represents rainfall for the suburbs, stood at 5.6 mm. For Colaba observatory, representative for south Mumbai, the figure was 5.8 mm.

While the rainfall recorded in July for Colaba stood at 1175.1 mm, the normal average rainfall for the observatory is 686.6 mm.