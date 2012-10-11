City round-up: Pune FC take on Mumbai FC today

After suffering a 2-3 loss to Pailan Arrows in their I-League opener,Mumbai FC would look to make amends as they travel to Pune FC to play in a Maharashtra derby here tomorrow. Mumbai FC manager Khalid Jamil played a chasing game all through the last season before narrowly surviving relegation,and he will surely not like to be in the same position this time around. The Mumbai team checked here four days ahead of the match to help themselves acclimatise better.

In sharp contrast,Pune FC are riding high after their thrilling 3-2 win against ONGC FC in their opening match — their best-ever start in four appearances since 2009. The home side began with a setback when their prized acquisition James Moga was rushed to hospital due to stomach illness. But Subhash Singh,who was drafted in for Moga at the eleventh hour in the starting line-up,gave good measure of himself as he combined with Shrikanth Ramu to create chances in the right wing.

Shanon braces IDBI to victory

Shanon Pereiras twin strikes steered IDBI SC to a facile 3-0 margin of victory against Classic FC in a Division II match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) League at the St Xaviers Ground Parel on Wednesday. Amey Kadam netted the other goal to seal their win.

Earlier,in a Division III encounter,which also turned out to be a one-sided affair,Borivalian Staedfast blanked MMC SC by a convincing 4-0 margin. Leading the Borivali outfits charge was striker Zahid Safeda,who struck a brace. Imitiaz Shaikh and Kundan Chandra added the other two goals to complete the tally.

Results: Div-II: IDBI 3 (Shanon Pereira 2,Amey Kadam) bt Classic FC 0; Div-III: Akanksha Foundation 0 drew with Poisur Gymkhana 0; Borivalian Steadfast 4 (Zahid Safeda 2,Imtiaz Shaikh,Kundan Chandra) bt MMC SC 0.

All India Talent Series tennis

The Maharashtra State & All India Talent Series Junior Tennis Tournament will be organized and hosted by Khar Gymkhana from November 5 to 11. The qualifying rounds will be held on November 3 and 4 followed by the main draw from November 5. The categories include under-12 and under-10 for boys and girls. The last date for entries is October 15 for under-12 and October 22 for under-10. For more information contact,Khar Gymkhana (42107689) or tournament director Rajesh Belani (9870165941).

AVM’s day out

Pratyush Rohra,Vedant Wanchoo,Nakhayan Vijayan,Shubhankar Gandhi and Akhil Puri each struck a goal to lead AVM from Juhu to a comprehensive 5-0 win over Fazlani L Academi from Mazagaon in a Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) boys’ under-16 Division IV playoff league encounter at the Castrol-MSSA centre in Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Results: B-16-IV-POL: AVM (Juhu) 5 (Pratyush Rohra,Vedant Wanchoo,Nakhayan Vijayan,Shubhankar Gandhi,Akhil Puri) bt Fazlani L Academi (Maz) 0; B-16-IV-POL: St Arnold (Andheri) 1 (Akash R Sharma) bt IES New English (Bandra) 0; B-16-IV-POL: Greenlawns (Worli) 7 (Gaurang Kothari 2,Dhanraaj G 2,Jai,Harsh Shah,Nishish) bt Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 6 (Aakanksh Modi 2,Priyaj Mehta,Dhruv Patodia,Rishil Shah) via tie-breaker; B-16-POL: Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 5 (Arzan Mehta,Vishal Mehta,Cristian Mescarenhas,Ayusha H,P Chedda) bt NES International (Mulund) 3 (Sahil Shetty 2,Omkar Desai); B-14-III-POL: AVM (Juhu) 6 (Atharva Wagle 2,Pratyush,Yuvraj Vijan,Ishan Vijay) bt Bombay Cambridge (Andheri) 0; B-14-IV: Dhirubhai Ambani A (Bandra) 1 (Rohil Dev) bt Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 0; G-14-POL: Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) 4 (Juli P Pereira,Rachael Baptista,Shazana Shaikh,Shaina Aldons [self goal) bt St Peters (Mazagaon) 0; G-14-POL: Dhirubhai Ambani A (Bandra) 4 (Saachi Munot 2,Ananya Thakur,Radha Gupta) bt Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 0; G-14-POL: Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2 (Tarana N 2) bt AVM (Bandra) 0; G-14-POL: AVM (Juhu) 4 (Tanya M,Gaurie Kumar,Anjanan V,Avanti Premkumar) bt St Rocks (Andheri) 0; G-14-POL: Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 2 (Maseera N,Divija Kothari) bt St Peters (Mazagaon) 0.

Sushil to grace Vasai-Virar marathon

India’s lone individual back-to-back Olympic medallist,wrestler Sushil Kumar,has been named as the ambassador of the 2nd Vasai-Virar Mayor’s Marathon to be held on October 14. The race is being organised by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. Sushil,who added a silver medal at the London Olympics to his bronze medal at Beijing Olympics four years ago,would be present on the occasion to encourage the 10,000 plus runners taking part in the various age categories. Greeting the runners alongside Sushil would be former 800m women’s national champion and Olympian Shiny Wilson,who was the flag bearer of the country’s contingent at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Dodsal make strong first impression

In their first outing in the city,Durand Cup finalists,Dodsal FC coached by veteran Bimal Ghosh,scored a fluent 2-0 win over hosts RCF Sports Club in the quarterfinals of the MDFA RCF Nadkarni Cup Football Tournament at the RCF Sports Complex ground,Chembur on Wednesday.

Both the goals were scored in the first half,the first through the ebullient striker Mohammad Rafi in the 31st minute and the second through Thoi Singh from a measured header in the 42nd minute. The opening goal came about when Rafi picked up a ball on the right side of the box and floated it over the RCF goalkeeper Vian Josephs head to put his team in front before Thoi took a front-diving header following a flurry of action in the six-yard box to put Dodsal two up.

Result: Dodsal FC 2 (Mohd Rafi,Thoi Singh) bt RCF 0.

