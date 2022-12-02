City reports only 2 Covid cases first time since March 11, 2020

THE CITY on December 1 reported two Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 11, 2020, when the first case was reported.

A couple from Andheri became the first confirmed patients in Mumbai on March 11. On March 27, six cases were recorded and it was the last time that the city recorded Covid cases in single digits till November 19, 2022.

After reporting daily caseload in single digits for three consecutive days since November 27 it went down to only two on December 1 of which, only one required hospitalisation. Currently, there are only 71 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

“We have come a long way from witnessing the highest daily caseload of cases in the country to two cases on Thursday. But still, considering the viral infection surge during winter, patients with severe comorbidities are advised to remain cautious,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC.

Till December 1, the city recorded 11,54,991 Covid-19 cases, of which 19,744 patients succumbed to the infection.

Of the current 549 ventilator beds preserved for Covid patients, five were occupied and 11 patients were in ICU. “In the last month, there has been a drop in the pandemic curve. We haven’t noticed any spike despite the initial speculation that the new sub-variants of Omicron (new sub-variants of Omicron – BQ.1, BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1.) might push up the cases,” Dr Gomare added.

The test positivity rate (TPR), the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted has gone down below 1 per cent.