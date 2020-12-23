Mumbai: City records coldest day of season so far: IMD

While the temperature at Santacruz was 2.2 degrees below normal, the Colaba station recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree above normal. (Representational)

MINIMUM TEMPERATURE in the city further dipped on Wednesday, making it the coldest day of this season so far. Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius, down from 16 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Across Maharashtra, the night temperature recorded a drop on Wednesday.

While the temperature at Santacruz was 2.2 degrees below normal, the Colaba station recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree above normal. K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region of the IMD, said this was the lowest temperature recorded at both stations this season. “This is the second consecutive day when temperatures dropped,” he said.

According to the 48-hour forecast issued by the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius. The weather bureau has predicted an increase in minimum temperature in the city. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in December 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius. In 2018, lowest minimum temperatures dropped to 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Goregaon station recorded the lowest temperature in the city at 14.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Powai at 14.6 degrees Celsius. Worli station recorded the highest night temperature at 25 degrees Celsius.

Jeur station, a village in Solapur district, was the coldest in the state recording a night temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, followed by Nashik and Pune at 8 degrees Celsius.

With a dip in the minimum temperature, air quality worsened in the city. Mumbai recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 249, according to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research, as opposed to 183 on Monday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’. The AQI in Navi Mumbai was recorded at 341, which falls under ‘very poor’ category. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded an AQI of 337.

