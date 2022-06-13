City records 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; 111 hospitalised

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, up from 1,745 on Saturday. The city also saw two more Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s recovery rate was 97 per cent while the case doubling rate was estimated at 513 days, indicating the sharp increase in daily cases over the last one month. The overall growth rate between June 2 and 11 stood at 0.134 per cent.

The data further showed that from mid-May till Sunday, Mumbai recorded over 950 per cent rise in daily cases. On Friday, Mumbai recorded nearly 2,000 new cases. The test positivity rate (TPR)—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — increased to 11.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Sunday conducted 15,922 Covid tests. Of the total new patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Sunday, 111 of them had to be hospitalised. The active cases in Mumbai stood at 10,889.

Till mid-April, the state capital saw cases in double digits. However, even as the number of daily cases is on the rise, BMC officials said there was nothing to worry about as the rate of hospitalisation remains low.

So far, 10.80 lakh people have been discharged post-recovery in Mumbai. Of the total patients recorded on Sunday, 94 per cent are asymptomatic.