City recorded dip in ailments this month: BMC

THE city recorded a dip in ailments this month as compared to November,accordiing to data provided by the civic health department. While 768 malaria cases and 96 dengue cases were reported last month,the count dropped to 479 and 52 respectively this month.

According to Dr Mangala Gomare,deputy executive health officer at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),deaths reported due to dengue have also declined. We have 11 confirmed dengue deaths and one suspected death since June this year. The rainy season records maximum number of cases, she said.

According to BMCs health department,a decline in other ailments has also been observed.

The cases of gastroenteritis have come down from last months 850 to 659 till December 22.

Cases of fever have reduced by half,from 7,274 reported last month to 3,788 reported this month.

One case each of leptospirosis and cholera has been reported so far. Besides,50 typhoid,three chikungunya and 77 hepatitis cases have been recorded.

