City police DCPs hold meet with Sena leaders, asks them to ensure no violence

The DCPs of Mumbai Police on Sunday evening held a meeting with Shiv Sena shakha pramukhs in their zones asking them to ensure that there is no violence in the city in the wake of ongoing political developments. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had asked DCPs in the city to have a word with the local Shiv Sainiks to ensure that the houses and offices of rebel MLAs were not attacked.

Meanwhile, CRPF security was provided at the residence of four MLAs whose offices in the city had been vandalised. The bandobast at the city airport from where the rebel MLAs may come to the city has also been increased.

An officer of the Mumbai police said, “All DCPs in the city have held meetings with the local shakha pramukhs informing them that the worsening law-and-order situation in the city was to no one’s advantage. They were told to not attack any family members or vandalise properties of the rebel MLAs.”

Another officer informed that the families of four rebel MLAs in the city have already been given CRPF cover. “The four MLAs are Sada Sarvankar from Shivaji Park, Mangesh Kudalkar from Nehru Nagar, Prakash Surve from Borivali and Dilip Lande from Saki Naka. They have been alloted five CRPF personnel each. The offices of some MLAs had been damaged following which they have been provided security cover,” the official said.