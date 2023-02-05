scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
City groups urge Mumbai top cop to deny nod for Sakal Hindu Samaj meet

In a letter with signatories of nearly 30 organisations, it has been sought that police and state authorities investigate and prosecute the incidents of communal hate speech made at the earlier rallies held in Maharashtra under the banner of Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha.

Many groups and organisations have written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, urging him to not give permission to a public meeting planned on Sunday by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella organisation of Hindutva groups.

The letter states that from last November, rallies are being held across the state. On January 29, in one such rally held at Shivaji Park in the city, provocative hate speeches were given against Muslims, the letter states, seeking a probe into it and appropriate action against the perpetrators.

The letter refers to the order passed by the Supreme Court against such hate speeches on February 3. The court had directed that if a public meeting is granted permission to be held on February 5, it should be on the condition that nobody will make any hate speech, in defiance of law or disturb the public order. The court has also directed for the meeting to be videographed and for its recording to be submitted to it during the next hearing two weeks later.

“Instead of taking strict action against them and initiating prosecution for their criminal acts, the police and state authorities have been turning a blind eye and granting permissions to the organisations to conduct their events/rallies. No action has been taken as of yet in respect of the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally held on January 29, 2023,” stated the letter.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 00:54 IST
