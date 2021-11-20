City Co-operative Bank ‘fraud’: Prima facie material against Adsul substantial & satisfactory, says Court on rejecting pre-arrest bail

WHILE REJECTING interim anticipatory bail to former Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul, named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, a special court has reasoned that prima facie material against him was found to be substantial and satisfactory.

The court has noted this in its detailed order in the matter that was made available on Friday. It is scheduled to hear the main pre-arrest bail plea next week.

The ED had conducted searches last month in the premises of Adsul in connection with an alleged fraud at City Cooperative Bank.

Adsul was named as chairman of the bank in 2006. An RBI audit in 2014-15 had allegedly revealed anomalies and irregularities in loan disbursement. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had begun a probe and an FIR was registered in 2020 on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy. The ED had summoned Adsul in February to record his formal statement.

Adsul had said in his plea that he was summoned again in September but he could not remain present due to an angioplasty he had to undergo. The plea added that the ED had not given any documents to him to specify why he was summoned. The 74-year-old alleged that it was a means of harassing him, as he has nothing to do with the alleged irregularities. He said that he had an apprehension that he would be arrested if he appeared before the central agency.

The court said that the investigating officer is the proper person to opine on whether to arrest Adsul and during interrogation, if the need does not arise, he may not be subjected to an arrest. “But the request to grant protection in the form of pre-arrest bail and then ask the applicant to appear before the investigating officer, may affect ongoing investigation,” the court said. It added that relief can be granted in exceptional cases when it is found that the allegations are frivolous.

“Prima facie, neither the case made out by the respondent Enforcement Directorate is found to be frivolous nor groundless. Success in interrogation would elude, if he knows that he has been protected by a pre-arrest bail order. The grant of interim anticipatory bail in economic offence would definitely hamper the effective investigation. Prima facie, the material shown is found to be substantial and satisfactory to not grant the relief of interim anticipatory bail,” the court said.

Adsul’s interim pre-arrest bail plea was rejected on Tuesday. A petition filed by Adsul in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the summons and the complaint was rejected last month.