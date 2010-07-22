City briefs

Abu Salem aide acquitted in Gulshan murder

A city court on Wednesday acquitted deported gangster Abdul Qayyum of involvement in the 1997 murder of music baron Gulshan Kumar. Shaikh,an alleged aide of Abu Salem,was let off for lack evidence.

Two arrested in UP for Thane leader murder

The Gorakhpur police arrested two men from Lucknow on Wednesday for allegedly killing Shivaji Patil,a history-sheeter and Thane NCP member,in July 16. Patil had been found dead in Gorakhpur. Gorakhpur DIG Asim Kumar Arun said the police had been looking since then for Sarvesh Rai and Rinku Rai of Azamgarh,the two arrested.

