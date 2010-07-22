City briefs

Follow Us:
A city court on Wednesday acquitted deported gangster Abdul Qayyum of involvement in the 1997 murder of music baron Gulshan Kumar.

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: July 22, 2010 1:40:52 am
A city court on Wednesday acquitted deported gangster Abdul Qayyum of involvement in the 1997 murder of music baron Gulshan Kumar. Shaikh,an alleged aide of Abu Salem,was let off for lack evidence.

