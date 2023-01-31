City architects propose to make Mahalaxmi Racecourse an open space for residents

The Mumbai Architects Collective — a group of over 150 architects and town planners — has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), proposing that the government should convert the Mahalaxmi Racecourse into a centrally located open park for Mumbaikars.

In the letter written on Monday, the Mumbai Architects Collective has pointed out that Mumbai currently has an open space of about 1.1 sqm per person, which is significantly lower than the open space recommended by the World Health Organisation at 9 sqm per person. Mumbai’s per capita open space is also very low in comparison to other equally big metro cities, such as New York with 26 sqm per person, and London with 31 sqkm per person.

“The lack of open space can have a negative impact on the health and well-being of the city residents,” reads the letter.

The body has also listed out seven benefits of having a centrally located open space in Mumbai, including improved physical and mental health, increased property values, community cohesion, clean air, and environment benefits such as reduction in heat island effect.