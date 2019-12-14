TISS students divided over Citizenship law, protests continue

The North Eastern Collective at TISS had also protested against the bill last Monday. (Representational Image/AP) The North Eastern Collective at TISS had also protested against the bill last Monday. (Representational Image/AP)

The students’ union of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Mumbai on Thursday, while the student council body of the Maharashtra National Law University released a statement favouring it.

A statement released by the TISS Students Union read, “The Indian State has not shown any commitment to the global refugee crisis and this bill is definitely not any humanitarian intervention even though the mainland majority community relates to this sentiment. The burden of this communal divide too will be unequally shared among the mainland and borderlands. Not only does this bill reconstitute the Indian Nationhood, it puts pressure on borderlands of the North Eastern Region…”

The North Eastern Collective at TISS had also protested against the bill last Monday.

Later, a handful of students affiliated to a small group called Democratic Students’ Secular Front demonstrated in favour of the legislation, which has been passed by both houses of Parlia-ment. The student council body of the Maharashtra National Law University also released a statement on Thursday favouring the CAB and calling it “a step forward for protection of human rights”.

Pratik Irpatgire, president of the body, said, “The neighbouring countries of India are Islam dominated countries, where the majority of the population practices Islam as a religion… The bill will be a boon to all those neglected and deprived classes who have migrated to India from neighbouring countries.”

