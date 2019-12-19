Mumbai anti-CAA protest: At August Kranti Maidan today, 2,000 security personnel on guard

At a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Carter Road on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) At a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Carter Road on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

APPROXIMATELY 2,000 security personnel, including those from the Mumbai Police and paramilitary forces, will be deployed around the August Kranti Maidan on Thursday for what is expected to be the largest demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens so far in Mumbai.

Following protests in Delhi, which eventually flared up into law and order problems, senior police officers have been in talks with several organisers of the protests to ensure Mumbai does not face a similar situation.

Besides residents. students and activists, Thursday’s protests are also set to see the participation of leaders of Congress and NCP, allies in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vinoy Kumar Choubey said, “Adequate police presence will ensure that the protests pass off without any problem. We are in touch with the organisers of the protest and both sides are on the same page. We are confident that the event will pass off peacefully.”

Another officer said around 2,000 security personnel will be deployed from the city police, traffic police and State Reserve Police Force. “Also, drones will be deployed to check if anyone tries to cause any damage. A team will be scanning through the footage and as soon as anything suspicious is found, the officers on ground would be informed about the same,” the officer added.

One of the challenges that the police are facing is that of estimating the size of the expected crowd. “Since Thursday’s protest at August Kranti Maidan is all over social media, we do not have an estimate of how many people will be attending the rally. However, personnel would be on standby in case more people than expected land up,” the officer said.

An officer from the crime branch said that one of their fears is that the protest may be infiltrated by some motivated elements who may try to incite the crowd and foment violence. “It is difficult to identify who has come with what intention. Here is where drones will play an important part. The organisers have assured us that they will cooperate with us and ensure that the protest goes off peacefully.”

