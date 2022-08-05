Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST

Updated: August 5, 2022 12:43:06 am
RESIDENTS ARE likely to enjoy rides on the first electric air-conditioned double-decker bus from September this year, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) official said. The BEST undertaking, which runs bus services in Mumbai, has planned to get 900 new double-decker AC buses on a wet lease basis and has awarded a contract to a private company.
In a wet lease agreement, drivers and maintenance are also provided by the operator apart from the vehicles.
Officials said that the prototype bus is ready and will be delivered to the BEST soon. After conducting necessary trials, it will hit the road. The services of 900 buses will be commissioned in a phased wise manner from September, officials said.
Switch Mobility, the private company which is providing the buses, will be showcasing the first vehicle and will be officially launching it.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The new buses will have automatic doors, CCTV cameras and there will be a special arrangement for communication between two conductors in the bus. The new AC double-decker bus is of Bharat-VI category with automatic transmission,” said an official.
Earlier, BEST owned the iconic red double-decker buses which were put on the road along the lines of London’s red double-decker buses in 1937. However, there has been a decline in their numbers over the years and currently, only 48 double-decker buses are left in the BEST fleet.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
There are 3,377 buses in the fleet of which 1,524 buses are on wet lease. With the addition of these 900 double-decker buses, the buses on wet lease would be 2,424 which is more than 50 per cent of the total fleet.
Drivers in these buses would be provided by the private operator, who will also be responsible for the maintenance of the vehicles. BEST will pay the operator Rs 56.40 per km as charges.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy
NIA arrests Salim Fruit in case linked to Dawood
NSE phone-tapping case: Mumbai ex-top cop denied bail
CWG 2022 Hockey: Harmanpreet’s hat-trick hands India 4-1 win over Wales, enter semifinals
CWG 2022: Feeling ‘robbed’ after defeat in memorable bout, boxer Chaudhary wonders what’s next
Minister briefed me on intentions behind withdrawal of data protection Bill: Tharoor