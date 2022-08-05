scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST

Officials said that the prototype bus is ready and will be delivered to the BEST soon. After conducting necessary trials, it will hit the road. The services of 900 buses will be commissioned in a phased wise manner from September, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 5, 2022 12:43:06 am
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, best buses, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News900 new double-decker AC buses to join BEST fleet. File

RESIDENTS ARE likely to enjoy rides on the first electric air-conditioned double-decker bus from September this year, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) official said. The BEST undertaking, which runs bus services in Mumbai, has planned to get 900 new double-decker AC buses on a wet lease basis and has awarded a contract to a private company.

In a wet lease agreement, drivers and maintenance are also provided by the operator apart from the vehicles.

Officials said that the prototype bus is ready and will be delivered to the BEST soon. After conducting necessary trials, it will hit the road. The services of 900 buses will be commissioned in a phased wise manner from September, officials said.

Switch Mobility, the private company which is providing the buses, will be showcasing the first vehicle and will be officially launching it.

“The new buses will have automatic doors, CCTV cameras and there will be a special arrangement for communication between two conductors in the bus. The new AC double-decker bus is of Bharat-VI category with automatic transmission,” said an official.

Earlier, BEST owned the iconic red double-decker buses which were put on the road along the lines of London’s red double-decker buses in 1937. However, there has been a decline in their numbers over the years and currently, only 48 double-decker buses are left in the BEST fleet.

There are 3,377 buses in the fleet of which 1,524 buses are on wet lease. With the addition of these 900 double-decker buses, the buses on wet lease would be 2,424 which is more than 50 per cent of the total fleet.

Drivers in these buses would be provided by the private operator, who will also be responsible for the maintenance of the vehicles. BEST will pay the operator Rs 56.40 per km as charges.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:42:39 am

