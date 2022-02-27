‘Citizens cannot languish in filthy slums’: Bombay HC for criminal action against officials in building collapse cases

Observing that it cannot expect “citizens to languish in filthy and unhygienic slums” and that “the right to livelihood includes the right of decent living and not an animal existence,” the Bombay High Court has said that the “prime concern” of the state government should be to initiate affordable mass housing facilities for poor people who are forced to live in slums in bigger cities for work.

The court also reminded the municipal and state officers that the incidents of people losing their lives in building collapses are required to be completely avoided adding that “extraordinary vigil” is required along with penal actions and criminal proceedings against errant officials who “knowingly shut their eyes to their duties.”

The court said while the “persons putting up illegal constructions cannot claim any immunity,” the occupants can also be made responsible for their negligence as per law if found guilty.

The court held that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), being the planning authority for the entire Greater Mumbai area excluding those areas in which by law other planning authorities are appointed, is a competent authority responsible to take actions against illegal structures in protected slum areas even if they are situated on state government lands. The same powers are applicable to other municipal corporations.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni passed a judgment in a suo motu PIL it had initiated in September 2020 after the collapse of a building in Thane’s Bhiwandi, which had claimed 40 lives. The HC has also taken cognisance of the building collapses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) between May 15 and June 10, 2021 due to “rampant” illegal constructions, including the Malwani incident which claimed at least 11 lives.

The court referred to the buildings which became “dangerous and hazardous” within a year of their construction due to substandard material used and referred to the April 2013 “ghastly” incident in Mumbra where 74 people, including 18 children, died in building collapse. “Is it not in connivance between the municipal and State officials?” the Court questioned.

The bench then batted for affordable mass public housing schemes for the poor and said, “…The chaotic state of affairs of mushrooming of slums and unauthorised and illegal constructions in every possible pocket of open land could have been avoided provided there was a desire to have a proper vision and efforts to make an effective plan for mass public housing which would cater the housing needs of a large percentage of the population in a city like Mumbai… It cannot be overlooked that for a city as large as Mumbai or any other comparable city in the state, large workforce and the migrant workforce is indispensable and perennially required to cater to the various manpower requirements the city consumes.”

Observing that “in contemporary times, policy makers did not give a thought to such vital issues to accommodate a large workforce,” the HC said that “the entire focus is on putting up skyscrapers on slum lands.”

The bench noted, “If primary attention is not given to such issues, it is quite likely that for the future years, things would worsen and may create insurmountable suffering of every kind affecting human lives who live in such cities. Thus, a serious endeavour of the policy makers as an emergent need ought to be to have planned cities, which would cater to every possible facet of human life and not merely to create unplanned and chaotic towns. Any lack of vision on these issues would be fatal for the times to come.” The court further observed: “It cannot be a situation that people from all parts of the country come to work in urban areas but there is no alternative to them but to encroach on government public lands or private open lands and reside in filthy surroundings and in illegal structures. Such is the sorry state of affairs. Even such persons have the right to live with dignity and in appropriate humane and pleasant livable surroundings. The policy makers appear to have completely turned a complete blind eye to these requirements of legitimate housing for such a workforce without whom the basic activities in the city would collapse.”

The court issued a slew of directions including action against municipal and state officials responsible for Malwani incident and those who were to maintain vigil and keep a check on unauthorised development in Malwani village.

The planning authorities were asked to inform the state Urban Development Department (UDD) about illegal constructions in their respective areas and to take review of such buildings in every ward in the last week of every month followed by criminal action against errant officials. The HC added that in case of building collapse, enquiry be conducted within 15 days to determine responsibility of officials.

The Municipal Commissioners are asked to ensure a mechanism where designated officers of every ward conduct an audit of the notified “ruinous” structures and vacate them, the court said. The court added that the corruption in civic bodies should be brought to book through anti-graft mechanisms.