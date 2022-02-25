Citizens attend hearings on BMC’s draft ward boundaries

Over 550 citizens attended the hearings on the draft ward boundaries of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials from BMC’s election department said the final draft of the ward boundaries will be prepared based on the suggestions and objections from the citizens and published online on March 2.

The civic body had received 816 suggestions and objections from the citizens and also the political parties over the changed ward boundaries and increase in electoral wards from 227 to 236 ahead of the BMC polls that are likely to be held by mid-April.

According to the officials, the majority of objections are on change in ward boundaries that could impact political ambitions of many candidates who are planning to contest the election.

The five-year term of the BMC corporation is ending on March 8. An administrator will be appointed after that as the Maharashtra government has made an amendment in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888 making provision for the appointment of an administrator.

Officials said that after the finalisation of the ward boundaries, the state election commission will hold a lottery for reservation of seats. Once that is done, the election body will announce the code of conduct and dates of the election.