Monday, June 27, 2022
Citizens, activists hold protest to condemn Teesta Setalvad’s arrest

They termed the FIR and arrests “vindictive” and a brazen attempt to silence and criminalise those who stand for constitutional values and demanded their immediate release.

Written by ALISHA AMBRE | Mumbai |
June 28, 2022 3:13:35 am
Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police, in Mumbai. (PTI)

SEVERAL ACTIVISTS and citizens from Mumbai staged a protest at Dadar (East) in support of Mumbai-based social activist Teesta Setalvad and retired state DGP R B Sreekumar, who were arrested by the Gujarat police.

They termed the FIR and arrests “vindictive” and a brazen attempt to silence and criminalise those who stand for constitutional values and demanded their immediate release.

Setalvad was arrested by Gujarat ATS on Saturday last week from her Juhu residence on allegations that she had concocted a conspiracy to send innocent individuals to jail after the 2002 riots in Gujarat. The protestors also expressed shock at the Supreme Court judgment in the Zakia Jafri case, which has criminalised the lawful pursuit of the criminal conspiracy case of the 2002 Gujarat alleged genocide and appealed to the SC to review its judgement in the above matter.

While several protests took place across the country, over 50 people got together outside Dadar railway station holding placards and chanting, “Jo Hitler ki chal chalega, woh Hitler ki moth marega!” and “Avaaz do hum ek hain!

