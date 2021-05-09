CISF jawan booked for embezzling Rs 1.89 lakh from dept mess

The job of the mess in-charge is to supervise the mess by purchasing the materials required to make meals.

An FIR has been registered by the Antop Hill police against a CISF staffer, who allegedly embezzled Rs 1.89 lakh from the department’s mess before going to his hometown “to see his ill mother”.

According to the complaint, lodged by CISF Inspector Jarnail Singh, there is a CISF quarters in Antop Hill, where the jawan used to stay and be in charge of the mess there.

The job of the mess in-charge is to supervise the mess by purchasing the materials required to make meals. Also, withdraw money, required for this, via cheque from bank after the Deputy Commandant’s approval.

The complainant alleged that on May 4, he had received a call, stating the mess in-charge had gone somewhere without informing anyone. They then checked the accounts and found that he had withdrawn Rs 3 lakh and spent Rs 1.1 lakh. However, he did not deposit the remaining Rs 1.9 lakh in the locker.

“The complainant then called the jawan, who informed him that his mother is not well and hence, he has come to his native place. He also confessed about taking the money. When he was told to return the money, he didn’t give a satisfactory answer and later, didn’t answer the phone,” a police statement said.

“The jawan left the camp without any legal permission or informing anyone. On his way, he embezzled Rs 1.89 lakh by misusing his position and hence, the FIR has been registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC,” said a police officer.

When contacted, Singh refused to comment on the matter.