Saturday, February 19, 2022
CISF apprehends 21-year-old youth after he scaled down wall at Mumbai Airport

Chief Security Officer of Mumbai Airport, Shrikant Kishore, said that the youth has been handed over to the Sahar Police. A probe into the matter is underway.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: February 19, 2022 1:31:44 pm
The man was apprehended will climbing down a wall at the Mumbai International Airport (File Photo)

A 21-year-old youth was apprehended after he scaled down a wall at the Mumbai International Airport, from the Kurla side, by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) manning the airport.

Chief Security Officer of Mumbai Airport, Shrikant Kishore, said, “At around 12.01 pm, a youth scaled down the wall and he was apprehended by our men. We have handed him over to Sahar Police. We will be jointly interogating him.”

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is also probing the incident.

