Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Circular on officials authorised to speak to media modified

In the latest guideline, the civic administration also stated that the heads of several civic departments, which mainly involve chief engineers and executive engineers can also give relevant information to the media but only with consent from the higher authorities.

The previous circular, issued by municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, had stated that other than the commissioner and the four additional municipal commissioners (AMC), no officials were authorised to speak to the media.
THREE DAYS after issuing a circular that restricted civic officials from across departments to speak to the media, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a fresh guideline modifying some of the conditions.

The previous circular, issued by municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, had stated that other than the commissioner and the four additional municipal commissioners (AMC), no officials were authorised to speak to the media.

“It has been observed that without the consent of the municipal commissioner, often heads of departments/accounts provide information regarding the BMC to the media, which also includes several policy matters. Therefore, the image of the civic body gets affected in the mind of the public due to the dissemination of contradictory information. Therefore, henceforth only the municipal commissioner, as well as the AMCs, will be the official competent authority to provide any information related to the operations of BMC,” the circular stated.

However, the fresh circular stated that besides the commissioner and AMCs, joint municipal commissioner, deputy municipal commissioners and assistant municipal commissioners have also been empowered to talk to the media. The previous guideline faced criticism, including from the elected representatives, who termed it undemocratic and unfortunate.

In the latest guideline, the civic administration also stated that the heads of several civic departments, which mainly involve chief engineers and executive engineers can also give relevant information to the media but only with consent from the higher authorities.

“All the concerned Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Directors/Joint Commissioners and Additional Municipal Commissioners can provide information about the municipal infrastructure, projects, activities, schemes and civil service facilities to the newspaper representatives. Other Account Heads/Department Heads can give details of certain projects, only after taking permission from their reporting Additional Municipal Commissioner. Also, everyone should note that the Additional Municipal Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Commissioner of the respective departments will be the competent authorities to provide information to the TV news channels…,” the latest circular stated.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:21:18 am
