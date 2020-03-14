Cinema halls, gyms, pools shut in Mumbai, 5 more cities amid coronavirus scare

The CM said that starting 5.30 pm on Friday, those who return to India after having visited the seven countries, will all be quarantined. (File) The CM said that starting 5.30 pm on Friday, those who return to India after having visited the seven countries, will all be quarantined. (File)

AS THE number of COVID-19 cases increased to 19 in the state on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and ordered the closure of cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools and auditoriums in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur.

However, he clarified that while malls and restaurants had not been asked to close down, the government had urged people to avoid visiting crowded places.

“It is believed that prevention is better than cure and hence, in the interest of the health and safety of the people, the state government is issuing a notification under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” Uddhav told mediapersons.

“Wuhan in China, where the outbreak of the virus began, has seen a decline in cases because of a lock down. We are not shutting down malls, hotels and restaurants but as a measure of safety, we request people to avoid them. Local trains and BEST buses are essential services, so we cannot shut them down. But we are requesting people that they should avoid these if they are not required to travel,” he added.

As two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur and one each in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar on Friday, Uddhav said that as a precautionary measure, the state has decided not to permit any public gatherings and prior permissions granted to such events would be cancelled. He added that schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad would remain closed until March 30. Of the 19 positive cases in Maharashtra, 10 are in Pune, four in Mumbai, three Nagpur and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

“The government will not grant permissions for any events or gatherings like religious, cultural, sports or political events and permissions granted earlier will be cancelled. People should avoid large gatherings and we appeal to private companies to allow their employees to work from home,” Uddhav said.

He added that schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed until March 31 but SSC and HSC examinations will continue. “For examinations from classes I to IX, we will review the situation and take a decision in the next few days.”

Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 grants the state the power to take special measures and prescribe regulations if at any time it is satisfied that the state or any part of it is or threatened with an outbreak of any dangerous epidemic disease.

Uddhav said that while an advisory issued by the Centre had mentioned that those returning from the seven countries China, Iran, Spain, Italy, Germany, South Korea and France — and showing symptoms needed mandatory quarantine, Maharashtra had seen positive cases among those returning from Dubai and the US. “We will request the Centre to include these countries along with the seven countries,” he added.

The CM said that starting 5.30 pm on Friday, those who return to India after having visited the seven countries, will all be quarantined.

“There is a need for more laboratories for testing but we will need to seek the Centre’s permission to set them up. I have spoken with the Union health minister and also written to the Prime Minister,” said Uddhav. “Easy and effective measures like washing hands, avoiding crowds, folding hands instead of a handshake and maintaining three-feet distance between people can be implemented by all,” he added.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope told mediapersons that senior citizen admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday continues to be critical. The state had taken measures to ensure preparedness in case of an outbreak and set up 700 isolation beds, he added, and budgeted for 80 ventilators. As of Friday, 446 samples were tested across laboratories in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

