CIDCO won’t levy service charges from seven nodes under Panvel civic body’s jurisdiction

The CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) on Wednesday decided to stop levying service charges from the nodes under the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) from November 1, 2022, considering the handover of infrastructure facilities to the civic body, along with the water supply services — to be done in a phased manner.

“CIDCO has handed over Panvel, Kalundre, Taloja, Kalamboli, Navde, Kamothe, and Kharghar nodes with well-equipped infrastructure to the Panvel Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, with effect from November 1, 2022, CIDCO has stopped levying service charges in this area. The Panvel Municipal Corporation will be completely responsible for the development and maintenance of the above nodes from the said date.” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chancellor and managing director of CIDCO.

CIDCO has developed the seven nodes in Navi Mumbai area with modern infrastructure facilities, and following the establishment of PMC, the development corporation started handing over these nodes and infrastructure facilities to the Panvel civic body.

CIDCO took the decision to hand over infrastructure facilities like solid waste management, roads, stormwater drainage, footpaths, drainage lines, and electricity to PMC; and an agreement in this regard will be executed soon, said officials.

The final bill generated towards the recovery of service charges from CIDCO was till October 31 last year, and accordingly, CIDCO decided to stop levying service charges from these nodes from November 1, 2022.