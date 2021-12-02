CIDCO to select agency to manage sale of houses

FOR THE first time since its inception, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is in the process of hiring a private agency to manage advertising, branding and sale of housing units in a mega project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

As many as 67,000 houses are being constructed under this project. While 26,619 houses will be in the EWS category, 7,950 units will be reserved for LIG category and 33,096 units will be sold as Non- PMAY Residential Units. There will also be commercial units and shops.

Through the e-tendering process, three companies — Joint Venture (JV) of M/s Krystal & M/s SV Inc; JV of Rahul Cables & M/s Probity; and JV of Thoughtrains & Heliosmedium — have qualified in the technical evaluation. The bidder section is in the last stage of financial evaluation, and the tender is likely to be decided on December 4.

CIDCO had on October 13 invited the Request for Proposal (RFP) for “Appointment of Real Estate Marketing & Adviser Consultant specialized in marketing, branding, sales & post sales service for End-to-end implementation & management of CIDCO Mega Housing PMAY project (for residential & commercial units of approximately 67,000 units developed by CIDCO in various nodes of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) for a period of 42 months + 24 Months”.

There were only three bidders — Heliosmedium Bazaar Pvt. Ltd., Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd and Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd. They submitted their bids on November 22, following which the technical bid evaluation took place on November 30 in which all three JVs qualified.

The financial bids were also opened on December 1. The lowest amount has been quoted by Heliosmedium Bazaar Pvt. Ltd, while the second and third lowest bidder ARE Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd and Rahul Cables.

In all projects until now, CIDCO would execute and manage the advertising, marketing and lottery/allotment of houses of the scheme.

Asked about the shift from established practice, an official said it had been decided to appoint a consultant considering the scale of the project.

Earlier, in 2018, CIDCO had offered 15,000 housing units under the CIDCO lottery housing scheme, which was the largest scheme so far.

According to officials, the chosen bidder will provide “comprehensive end to end professional advisory and support services, for marketing and branding services, execute the advertising plan and attract prospective homebuyers as per criteria through executing online and offline marketing campaigns, to sell the flats under PMAY project throughout the project schedule”.

The officials said CIDCO would act as employer and monitoring agency.

“The work of the consultant will be broadly divided into three stages – preparatory phase of 3 months, launch of the sale, post-launch and closure. The consultant will assist CIDCO in branding, marketing, pricing, advertising, and preparing sales strategy of houses in the first phase along with setting up and managing a help desk and call centre for better communication with customers. The consultant is also to formulate guidelines on providing better customer experience across physical and mobile touch points along with organizing and conducting events for sale of tenements as per approved strategy by setting up physical sales offices at site locations and managing it with a sample flat,” an official added.

“We are doing a large-scale residential project in Maharashtra for the EWS and LIG sections. The whole point of this is to ensure that the whole process is professional and efficient. The agency is required to provide start to end services and attend to home buyers,” a CIDCO official said.

CIDCO intends to allot these units through either auction or appropriate mode of allocation.