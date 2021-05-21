CIDCO to provide trunk infra to Integrated Township Project

The decision has been taken against the observation that the project proponent is unable to provide required access and is insisting on acquisition of access road to the planning authority.

CIDCO has decided to provide trunk infrastructure to the Integrated Township Project being approved by the government in NAINA jurisdiction, as per directives from the state government.

“CIDCO has decided to provide trunk infrastructure to the Integrated Township Project in NAINA region against the backdrop of incapability by the project proponent to develop it. In order to stimulate development of the Integrated Township Project and avoid further delay in development of the trunk infrastructure, the corporation will act as facilitator for the same,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC&MD, CIDCO, said.

