CIDCO to hand over 219 ha mangrove in Raigad to forest dept for conservation

The possession of mangroves land at Mauje Kamothe and Mauje Panvel will be handed over to the Raigad district collector who will further transfer it to the forest department, officials said.

THE CITY and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will be transferring 219 hectares (ha) of mangrove land in Raigad district, currently under its ownership, to the mangroves cell of the state forest department.

To protect and conserve the mangroves, which are reserved forests, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), all authorities concerned will have to transfer such areas under their jurisdiction to the state forest department as per a 2018 order of the Bombay High Court.

“The CIDCO has always given due importance to environment-friendly development in its policy. Accordingly, CIDCO has decided to transfer 219 ha of mangroves land to the state forest department,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO said.

The transfer of mangrove lands in MMR is due under the Bombay High Court’s 2018 order. The HC had issued directions while hearing a public interest litigation filed by environmentalists that mangrove forest should be transferred to the forest department’s mangrove cell for its protection.

Mangroves in Panvel and Uran will be handed over to the mangrove cell in the next phase.