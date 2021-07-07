CIDCO to auction 203 plots in Navi Mumbai

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 7, 2021 2:56:39 am
The CIDCO will auction 203 plots in various nodes of Navi Mumbai as part of its three schemes to enable people to build their homes and also allow developers construct residential-cum-commercial buildings.
Of the 203, while 12 plots have been made available in Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel (E) under the first scheme; 182 plots have been made available in Airoli, Ghansoli, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel under second scheme.
Nine plots are available in Koparkhairane and Nerul under the third scheme.
