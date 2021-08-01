CIDCO takes steps for uninterrupted water supply in Navi Mumbai

“The water demand of Navi Mumbai will highly increase due to rise in population and various ambitious projects. CIDCO is implementing various schemes to meet the present and future water demands of the region," said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has taken a number of measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Navi Mumbai and meet the region’s present and future demand for water.

“The water demand of Navi Mumbai will highly increase due to rise in population and various ambitious projects. CIDCO is implementing various schemes to meet the present and future water demands of the region. The triad of efficient management of available water, optimal use of reservoirs and creation of new water reservoirs is finalised in this regard,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC&MD, CIDCO, said.

The water demand of the city till 2050 will be around 1,275 megaliters per day. CIDCO has planned the optimal use of available reservoirs and creation of new water reservoirs to meet the water demand.