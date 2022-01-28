CIDCO launches affordable housing scheme

CIDCO on Thursday announced an affordable housing scheme of 5,730 tenements on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. Under this scheme, 5,730 tenements have been made available at the Taloja node in Navi Mumbai for the Economically Weaker Sections and General Category citizens.

Online applications and registrations began from January 26. According to the officials, 1,524 tenements are available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(PMAY) for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)and the remaining 4,206 are for the general category. EWS applicants are eligible for a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Officials said online application and registrations, which will be accepted till February 24 this year, can be made through https://lottery.cidcoindia.com. The deadline for online deposit is till February 25, 2022 and computerised draw of the scheme will take place on March 11.

The eligibility criteria is available on the website, an official said. “CIDCO’s contribution is valuable for fulfilling the common man’s dream of owning a home,” said Eknath Shinde, Urban Development and Guardian Minister, Thane. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice President, and Managing Director, CIDCO, appealed to citizens to take advantage of the scheme.