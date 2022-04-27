Navi Mumbai: Cidco seeks Maharashtra govt’s nod to implement Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to implement the Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road (KTLR) with elevated and grade level approaches for direct connectivity between Turbhe in Navi Mumbai and Kharghar International Corporate Park. The proposal has been sent to the Maharashtra government for approval.

“The project shall be a boon to the residents of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation. In addition, it will improve the overall connectivity of the Navi Mumbai project,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, the managing director of Cidco.

According to Cidco, the road will be 5.49 km long with a tunnel of 1.763 km and will have four lanes. A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Once the state government gives its approval, Cidco will appoint a design expert for peer review of the DPR, carry out a tree census and obtain clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.