scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Navi Mumbai: Cidco seeks Maharashtra govt’s nod to implement Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road

“The project shall be a boon to the residents of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation. In addition, it will improve the overall connectivity of the Navi Mumbai project,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, the managing director of Cidco.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
April 27, 2022 12:03:47 pm
According to Cidco, the road will be 5.49 km long with a tunnel of 1.763 km and will have four lanes.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to implement the Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road (KTLR) with elevated and grade level approaches for direct connectivity between Turbhe in Navi Mumbai and Kharghar International Corporate Park. The proposal has been sent to the Maharashtra government for approval.

“The project shall be a boon to the residents of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation. In addition, it will improve the overall connectivity of the Navi Mumbai project,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, the managing director of Cidco.

More from Mumbai

According to Cidco, the road will be 5.49 km long with a tunnel of 1.763 km and will have four lanes. A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Once the state government gives its approval, Cidco will appoint a design expert for peer review of the DPR, carry out a tree census and obtain clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...Premium
What the bulldozing of a food cart in J...
More Premium Stories

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement