CIDCO identifying land to set up detention centre for illegal immigrants

The City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is in the process of identifying land in Navi Mumbai to set up the first-of-its-kind detention centre for illegal immigrants in the state, officials said. Earlier this month, the state home department had written to the CIDCO – the planning authority for Navi Mumbai – seeking land for the detention centre, after the Central government issued National Registry of Citizenship (NRC) guidelines.

“They have requested for a couple of acres of land where the detention centre can be set up. We have to start a survey and find out where the land can be allotted,” a CIDCO official said.

According to the 2019 model detention manual, each major immigration points in cities and districts must have a detention centre, an official from the state home department said. He added, “We have asked for at least a couple acres of land. Nothing has been finalised yet.” Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in May, the BJP had promised to implement NRC across the country. In Assam, the NRC exercise, which concluded last week, stripped around 19 lakh people of their citizenship. Last week, Sena MP Arvind Sawant had demanded that NRC be implemented in Mumbai as well.