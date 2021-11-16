Mumbai: CIDCO holds second draw of tenements for Covid warriors

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Monday conducted a second computerised draw of available tenements of the Housing Scheme for COVID Warriors and Uniformed Personnel.

The first computerised draw for this scheme was held on October 29, and in the second draw applicants who were unsuccessful but paid earnest money deposit for the scheme in the first draw were allotted a tenement.

According to CIDCO officials, to appreciate frontline workers including health officials, police and other uniformed staff who put their lives at risk during Covid, CIDCO had announced a special housing scheme on August 15 under the guidance of the Government of Maharashtra.

Under this scheme, 4,488 tenements were made available in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli, and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai. Out them, 1,088 tenements were reserved for Economically Weaker Sections while the remaining 3400 tenements were available for general category.

The official said the now allotted tenements may be allotted at different location than the one chosen by the applicants in the application. Now applicants will have 15 days to accept the allotted tenements. It will not be mandatory for the applicant to accept the tenement.

The result has been published on lottery.cidcoindia.com.