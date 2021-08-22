CIDCO begins geo-tagging of plots under various sale plans

CIDCO has begun geo-tagging of plots under its various plot sale schemes, which will enable applicants to easily get the exact location of their desired plot.

Similarly, if applicants are unable to pay first and second instalments within stipulated time, CIDCO has taken favorable steps to extend the deadline for payment of instalments in deserving cases.

CIDCO has been selling residential and residential-cum-commercial plots under its various plot schemes. The plots under the schemes will be demarcated and fenced.

Similarly, a panel will be installed on each plot displaying details of the plot. This will make it easy for applicants to know the exact location and boundary of the plot of their choice. It has also decided to extend the payment deadline to three months for first instalment and to 10 months for second instalment in deserving cases. This extension will only be applicable to the applicants in eligible cases along with delay payment charges.