scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

CIDCO appoints MMRCL for operating line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro

"After appointing Maha Metro for engineering assistance of metro line 1, CIDCO has given Letter of Acceptance to Maha Metro for the operation and maintenance services on this line." Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 16, 2021 3:14:08 am
CIDCO MumbaiSanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO

CIDCO issued a Letter of Acceptance to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited for operations and maintenance services on Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro for 10 years.

Click here for more

“After appointing Maha Metro for engineering assistance of metro line 1, CIDCO has given Letter of Acceptance to Maha Metro for the operation and maintenance services on this line. Thus, the work on this line will be completed speedily and it will be possible to start passenger services on this route at the earliest. Giving prime importance to all infrastructural projects is my priority…” Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement