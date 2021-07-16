CIDCO appoints MMRCL for operating line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro

CIDCO issued a Letter of Acceptance to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited for operations and maintenance services on Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro for 10 years.

“After appointing Maha Metro for engineering assistance of metro line 1, CIDCO has given Letter of Acceptance to Maha Metro for the operation and maintenance services on this line. Thus, the work on this line will be completed speedily and it will be possible to start passenger services on this route at the earliest. Giving prime importance to all infrastructural projects is my priority…” Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO said.