CIDCO announces Rs 16,250-crore budget

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The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Tuesday announced a budget of Rs 16,250 crore for the year 2026-27. While the body, largely operative over Navi Mumbai, aims to make a revenue of Rs 16,250 in the following year, it expects an expenditure of Rs 16,150 crore, giving it a surplus of Rs 100 crore.
The budget is focused on infrastructure, connectivity and housing.
In the year 2025-26, the corporation noted a revenue of Rs 9,774.23 crore, and had an expenditure of Rs 9,770.26 crore, resulting in a narrow surplus of Rs 3.97 crore.
Among the infrastructure projects it is working on are the Metro line 8 between the Navi Mumbai International Airport and CSMIA; Line 1A (Belapur–NMIA) and Line 2 (Pendhar–NMIA Terminal-4); an elevated corridor between Thane and NMIA under a PPP model; several economic districts around the NMIA, also known as Mumbai 3.0, including a hospitality and business centered AeroCity, an EduCity with 10 global universities, MedCity as a healthcare and research hub; a corporate park in Kharghar, as well as an integrated logistics park; several water supply projects.
In the field of housing, CIDCO made available 16,876 affordable housing tenements in 2025-25, which will be followed up with 19,300 affordable homes in 2026-27.
“CIDCO’s Budget for FY 2026–27 reinforces our commitment to infrastructure, connectivity and quality housing. With the Navi Mumbai International Airport, development of Aerocity, and planned EduCity and MediCity, alongside enhanced connectivity through Metro Line 8 and Line 2, and the proposed International Corporate Park and several strategic development initiative underway, Navi Mumbai is poised to emerge as a major economic and investment hub,” said Vijay Singhal, the vice chairman and managing director.
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