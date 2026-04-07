CIDCO announces Rs 16,250-crore budget

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Tuesday announced a budget of Rs 16,250 crore for the year 2026-27. While the body, largely operative over Navi Mumbai, aims to make a revenue of Rs 16,250 in the following year, it expects an expenditure of Rs 16,150 crore, giving it a surplus of Rs 100 crore.

The budget is focused on infrastructure, connectivity and housing.

In the year 2025-26, the corporation noted a revenue of Rs 9,774.23 crore, and had an expenditure of Rs 9,770.26 crore, resulting in a narrow surplus of Rs 3.97 crore.

Among the infrastructure projects it is working on are the Metro line 8 between the Navi Mumbai International Airport and CSMIA; Line 1A (Belapur–NMIA) and Line 2 (Pendhar–NMIA Terminal-4); an elevated corridor between Thane and NMIA under a PPP model; several economic districts around the NMIA, also known as Mumbai 3.0, including a hospitality and business centered AeroCity, an EduCity with 10 global universities, MedCity as a healthcare and research hub; a corporate park in Kharghar, as well as an integrated logistics park; several water supply projects.