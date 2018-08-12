CIDCO announces 14,838 affordable apartments

The CIDCO announced 14,838 affordable apartments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna on Saturday. Registration for the homes will commence from August 13.

“Of the 14,838 houses, 5,262 apartments are being built for the economically weaker section and the remaining 9,576 apartments are for the lower income group category. The housing projects will come up in 11 locations in the five nodes of Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri in Navi Mumbai,” said Lokesh Chandra, CIDCO managing director and vice-chairman.

