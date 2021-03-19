CIDCO has declared an amnesty scheme for recovery of dues over service charges

On the occasion of its 51st Foundation Day, CIDCO has declared an amnesty scheme for recovery of outstanding dues over service charges from licensees, lessees, developers and cooperative housing societies in Navi Mumbai.

It will be applicable for only those lessees whose outstanding charge does not exceed Rs 1 crore excluding delay payment charges.



Those licensees/lessees paying service charges within 6 six months from the date of starting of the scheme will be given a 75% waiver on delay payment charges. Those who will pay after 6 months from publication but within 12 months will be given a waiver of 50% on delay payment charges.



“Considering severe impact of the Corona pandemic and lockdown on every sector, CIDCO has brought this amnesty scheme which will surely prove to be a great relief. Corporation has always given preference to betterment of common citizen,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC&MD, CIDCO, said.