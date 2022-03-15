CIDCO adds more tenements to mega housing scheme

Under the Mega Housing Scheme 2022, CIDCO has decided to make a total of 6,508 tenements available for sale against the original number of 5,730 at various nodes in Navi Mumbai.

Under this scheme, 5,730 tenements were to be made available to the economically weaker sections and general category in Taloja Node of Navi Mumbai. Apart from these, CIDCO has decided to provide additional tenements from Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, Kharghar and Taloja nodes of Navi Mumbai.

As a result, a total of 1,905 tenements have been made available under this scheme for the economically weaker sections, of which 181 in Dronagiri, 12 in Ghansoli, 48 in Kalamboli, 129 in Kharghar and 1,535 in Taloja. Also, a total of 4,603 tenements are available for general category, of which 241 at Dronagiri, 22 at Kalamboli, 88 at Kharghar and 4,252 at Taloja. Thus, a total of 6,508 tenements have been made available.

The entire process, from registration to lottery of scheme, will be done online and the website http://www.lottery.cidcoindia.com has been made available for it.