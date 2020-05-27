CID to re-examine 2018 abetment to suicide case against Arnab: Deshmukh

In the statement, the complainant said that Goswami tried to create hatred against the Muslims in the country during a show on April 29. (File) In the statement, the complainant said that Goswami tried to create hatred against the Muslims in the country during a show on April 29. (File)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Tuesday that a abetment to suicide case registered against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others in 2018, which had been closed by the Raigad police last year, will now be re-investigated by the state CID.

Deshmukh said that based on the request of the family members of Anvay Naik, who along with his mother Kumud Naik, were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018, the case will be reinvestigated by the CID.

Deshmukh said he ordered reinvestigation after Adnya Naik, the daughter of Naik, claimed the police did not probe the non-payment of dues which had driven her father and grandmother to suicide.

“Adnya Naik had complained to me that #AlibaugPolice had not investigated non-payment of dues from #ArnabGoswami’s @republic which drove her entrepreneur father & grandmom to suicide in May 2018,” he tweeted.

Raigad SP Anil Paraskar said, “ We had registered a case of abetment to suicide against three persons when the body of the deceased was found based on the suicide note. However, last year in April we submitted a summary report before a court stating that there was not enough evidence to file a chargesheet against the accused.”

