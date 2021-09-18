CID team doesn’t find Param Bir in his Mumbai, Chandigarh residences

The CID, asked to execute a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, could not to find him at his Mumbai and Chandigarh residences Thursday.

The CID team, currently in Chandigarh, will now look for Singh at other addresses that the government has on record for him.

The warrant was issued by the retired Justice K U Chandiwal Commission on September 7 after Singh did not appear before the panel on at least three occasions, leading to costs being imposed on him. The CID team will submit a report on the efforts it made to execute the warrant to the commission on its next hearing on September 22, an official said.

Also Read | Bombay HC rejects Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking quashing of inquiries against him by Maharashtra govt

The commission was set up by the Maharashtra government to inquire into allegations of corruption made by Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh in a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh set monthly targets of money collection for police officers. While initially Singh had argued that he did not appear before the commission since he had challenged its jurisdiction before the Bombay HC, the HC on Thursday dismissed his petition. It stated that Singh was free to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

A government official said, “The CID team took help of the Malabar police to serve a warrant at the Malabar Hill address of Singh but he was not present there. The team then left for his Chandigarh residence Thursday but he was not there as well. They will now see if he is present at any other address we have on record and submit a report.”

The official added that if Singh cannot be reached and does not appear before the commission on September 22, the commission could use other legal options like issuing a non-bailable warrant.

In case of a non-bailable warrant, the person is arrested and produced before the court. In case of a bailable warrant, the police can arrest the person named in the warrant. But unlike a non-bailable warrant, the person can execute a bond with sufficient sureties that he will appear before the court on the date and time mentioned in the warrant. There is no need for the police to arrest him.

Apart from the bailable warrant, the Thane police had last month also issued a Look Out Circular against Singh, which will alert the police in case he tries to travel outside the country. The official said, “As per procedure, information was sought from immigration, which confirmed that Singh has not travelled outside the country.”

Singh also faces at least four FIRs in connection with allegations of extortion and two probes by the Anti Corruption Bureau over allegations of corruption.