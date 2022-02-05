CID names as witness cyber expert who took part in Antilia terror threat case probe

The CID, which filed a chargesheet in the extortion case linked to former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has named a cyber expert as a witness in its current chargesheet.

The cyber expert, during probe into the Antilia terror threat case earlier, had submitted a report stating that a threat message posted on a Telegram channel following the incident was created from Tihar jail in Delhi.

An officer from the CID said that the cyber expert has been called for questioning. “We will take further action depending on what he reveals.”

Also Read | Antilia case: ATS to submit probe documents before Chandimal panel by tomorrow

The CID, in its probe into the extortion case, has found that a threat call – allegedly made to Sanjay Punamiya, one of the accused in the case – was hoax and not made by Chhota Shakeel, as was initially claimed. The CID is checking if the cyber expert had any role to play in the manipulated call. In this extortion case linked to Singh, in which two policemen – Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke – were arrested, it has been found that the expert was in touch with Punamiya, the third of the four arrested accused in the case.

In his statement to the CID, which is part of the chargesheet, the cyber expert had told the agency that Punamiya had told him that he had been threatened by a “hardcore criminal”. The expert added that Punamiya asked for his help and also gave him some call data in a pen drive. The witness said that he analysed the data and told Punamiya what he found but Punamiya did not share any details on who had called him.

In his statement, the expert also said that he had met Param Bir Singh when he was the Thane Police commissioner and later the Mumbai Police commissioner. He added that he met him twice again. While in the FIR, Singh and DCP Akbar Pathan have been named as wanted accused, they have not been chargesheeted. The Supreme Court had restricted the CID from filing any chargesheet against Singh, who has sought that the cases be transferred to a central agency.