CID begins process of serving warrant to Param Bir

The State CID has begun the process of serving a bailable warrant to IPS officer Param Bir Singh based on directions of the Chandiwal Commission. The commission had on September 7 issued a bailable warrant to Singh for not appearing before it for deposition.

A government official said that as per procedure, a police agency goes to the residence of the person to serve the warrant. In this case, the CID has been asked to execute the warrant and the process for the same has begun. The official did not clarify if a team has gone to Chandigarh, where Singh is believed to be residing.

In case of a bailable warrant, the police is to arrest the person mentioned in the warrant. However, unlike a non-bailable warrant, in this case, the person can execute a bond with sufficient sureties that he will appear before the court on the date and time mentioned in the warrant. In this case, the police do not need to arrest him.

The Chandiwal Commission had been set up by the state government to conduct an enquiry into allegations made by Singh in a letter to the CM against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Earlier, when Singh did not turn up, the commission had imposed costs on him.

FIRs have also been registered against Singh in the state on charges of extortion.